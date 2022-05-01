AppZen Salaries

Company Directory
AppZen's salary ranges from $16,762 in total compensation per year for a Programme Manager at the low-end to $188,940 for a Data Scientist at the high-end.

$160K

Data Scientist
$189K
Marketing
$134K
Programme Manager
$16.8K

Sales
$89.6K
Software Engineer
$38.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$156K
FAQs

Най-високоплатената роля, докладвана в AppZen, е Експерт по данни at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $188,940. Това включва основна заплата, както и всяко потенциално дялово възнаграждение и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение, докладвано в AppZen, е $111,938.

