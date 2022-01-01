Company Directory
Applied Intuition
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Applied Intuition Salaries

Applied Intuition's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a UX Researcher at the low-end to $483,570 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Applied Intuition. Last updated: 8/7/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $255K
Senior Software Engineer $313K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Recruiter
Median $140K
Business Development
$218K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Human Resources
$422K
Mechanical Engineer
$136K
Product Designer
$484K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$143K
Software Engineering Manager
$201K
Technical Programme Manager
$201K
UX Researcher
$101K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
Options

At Applied Intuition, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (25.00% annually)

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
Options

At Applied Intuition, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Applied Intuition is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $483,570. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Applied Intuition is $200,940.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Applied Intuition

Related Companies

  • FireEye
  • Modern Health
  • TuSimple
  • Smule
  • Standard Cognition
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources