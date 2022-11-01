Company Directory
ANZ
Work Here? Claim Your Company

ANZ Salaries

ANZ's salary ranges from $35,731 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in New Zealand at the low-end to $162,437 for a Software Engineering Manager in India at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of ANZ. Last updated: 7/25/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Junior Software Engineer $75.1K
Software Engineer $85.9K
Senior Software Engineer $115K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $77.4K
Solution Architect
Median $125K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Business Analyst
$69K
Customer Service
$35.7K
Data Analyst
$91K
Financial Analyst
$40.1K
Human Resources
$54K
Information Technologist (IT)
$136K
Investment Banker
$45.5K
Marketing
$73.3K
Mechanical Engineer
$92.6K
Product Designer
$101K
Product Manager
$136K
Programme Manager
$144K
Sales
$137K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$52.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$162K
Total Rewards
$58.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at ANZ is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $162,437. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ANZ is $85,919.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ANZ

Related Companies

  • Facebook
  • Uber
  • Square
  • Spotify
  • Microsoft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources