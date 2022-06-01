Company Directory
Amtrak
Amtrak Salaries

Amtrak's salary ranges from $82,410 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $203,975 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Amtrak. Last updated: 7/31/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $165K
Business Analyst
$82.4K
Civil Engineer
$120K

Data Analyst
$95.1K
Data Scientist
$136K
Financial Analyst
$96.7K
Human Resources
$179K
Mechanical Engineer
$113K
Product Designer
$98K
Product Manager
$86.9K
Programme Manager
$152K
Project Manager
$144K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$86.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$204K
Technical Programme Manager
$201K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Amtrak is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $203,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amtrak is $119,595.

