Amelia
Amelia Salaries

Amelia's salary ranges from $58,920 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $226,125 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Amelia. Last updated: 7/30/2025

$160K

Business Development
$121K
Software Engineer
$58.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$226K

Solution Architect
$199K
