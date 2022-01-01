Company Directory
Amdocs
Amdocs Salaries

Amdocs's salary ranges from $10,453 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $537,300 for a Human Resources in Mexico at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Amdocs. Last updated: 7/29/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $11.4K
L2 $12.8K
L3 $17.1K
L4 $28K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $35.3K
Product Manager
Median $107K

Solution Architect
Median $170K
Sales
Median $240K
Accountant
$70.4K
Administrative Assistant
$49.3K
Business Analyst
$112K
Customer Service
$166K
Customer Success
$95.4K
Data Analyst
$10.5K
Data Scientist
$41.5K
Hardware Engineer
$339K
Human Resources
$537K
Information Technologist (IT)
$17.4K
Management Consultant
$76.9K
Marketing
$122K
Product Designer
$39.8K
Programme Manager
$49.8K
Project Manager
$36K
Sales Engineer
$194K
FAQs

Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение, докладвано в Amdocs, е $60,079.

