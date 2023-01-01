Alorica Salaries

Company Directory
Alorica's salary ranges from $2,394 in total compensation per year for a Sales in India at the low-end to $552,750 for a Information Technologist (IT) in Bulgaria at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Alorica. Last updated: 8/3/2025

Customer Service
$9.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$553K
Marketing
$33.4K

Project Manager
$24.4K
Sales
$2.4K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Alorica is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $552,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alorica is $24,386.

