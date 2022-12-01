Company Directory
Allen Institute Salaries

Allen Institute's salary ranges from $91,400 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $202,005 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Allen Institute. Last updated: 7/29/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $130K
Data Scientist
Median $91.4K
Project Manager
$127K

Software Engineering Manager
$202K
FAQs

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Allen Institute er Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $202,005. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Allen Institute er $128,631.

