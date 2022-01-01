Allen Institute for AI Salaries

Company Directory
Allen Institute for AI's salary ranges from $111,976 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $189,720 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Allen Institute for AI. Last updated: 7/29/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $182K
Data Scientist
$190K
Human Resources
$112K

Product Designer
$132K
FAQs

Най-високоплатената роля, докладвана в Allen Institute for AI, е Експерт по данни at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $189,720. Това включва основна заплата, както и всяко потенциално дялово възнаграждение и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение, докладвано в Allen Institute for AI, е $157,150.

