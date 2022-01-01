Aker Solutions Salaries

Company Directory
Aker Solutions's salary ranges from $11,347 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in India at the low-end to $123,080 for a Solution Architect in Norway at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aker Solutions. Last updated: 8/5/2025

Mechanical Engineer
$116K
Product Manager
$11.3K
Project Manager
$92.5K

Solution Architect
$123K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Aker Solutions is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $123,080. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aker Solutions is $104,438.

