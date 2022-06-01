Company Directory
Airwallex
Airwallex Salaries

Airwallex's salary ranges from $44,275 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Singapore at the low-end to $472,625 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Airwallex. Last updated: 8/5/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Median $150K
Software Engineer
Median $109K

Back-End Software Engineer

Business Operations
$62.8K

Business Analyst
$79.6K
Business Development
$192K
Chief of Staff
$215K
Customer Service
$53.6K
Data Science Manager
$473K
Data Scientist
$146K
Marketing
$44.3K
Partner Manager
$154K
Product Designer
$387K
Recruiter
$145K
Sales Engineer
$352K
Software Engineering Manager
$111K
Total Rewards
$122K
Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

At Airwallex, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (2.08% monthly)

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Airwallex is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $472,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airwallex is $145,390.

