Airtel Africa
Airtel Africa Salaries

Airtel Africa's salary ranges from $5,814 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations Manager in India at the low-end to $241,200 for a Software Engineering Manager in Nigeria at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Airtel Africa. Last updated: 8/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $21.6K

Back-End Software Engineer

Accountant
$23.1K
Business Operations Manager
$5.8K

Information Technologist (IT)
$23.1K
Product Manager
$53.4K
Project Manager
$43.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$241K
Solution Architect
$59.9K
The highest paying role reported at Airtel Africa is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $241,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airtel Africa is $33,476.

Other Resources