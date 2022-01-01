Company Directory
Airlines Reporting
Airlines Reporting Salaries

Airlines Reporting's salary ranges from $98,390 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $99,500 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Airlines Reporting. Last updated: 8/5/2025

$160K

Data Analyst
$98.4K
Product Manager
$99.5K
Software Engineer
$99.5K

FAQs

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Airlines Reporting er Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $99,500. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Airlines Reporting er $99,500.

