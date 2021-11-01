Company Directory
Airkit
Airkit Salaries

Airkit's salary ranges from $173,650 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $259,700 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Airkit. Last updated: 8/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $174K
Marketing
$260K
Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

At Airkit, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (2.08% monthly)

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Airkit is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $259,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airkit is $216,675.

