Air Liquide
Air Liquide Salaries

Air Liquide's salary ranges from $3,681 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in Taiwan at the low-end to $124,773 for a UX Researcher in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Air Liquide. Last updated: 8/5/2025

Software Engineer
Accountant
Administrative Assistant
Biomedical Engineer
Business Analyst
Business Development
Customer Service
Data Analyst
Data Scientist
Electrical Engineer
Financial Analyst
Information Technologist (IT)
Mechanical Engineer
Project Manager
Solution Architect
Total Rewards
UX Researcher
FAQs

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Air Liquide es Investigador de Experiencia de Usuario at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $124,773. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Air Liquide es $58,667.

