Air Canada
Air Canada Salaries

Air Canada's salary ranges from $49,243 in total compensation per year for a Legal at the low-end to $105,163 for a Accountant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Air Canada. Last updated: 8/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $64.4K
Data Scientist
Median $74.2K
Accountant
$105K

Business Analyst
$52.3K
Data Analyst
$75.8K
Legal
$49.2K
Product Designer
$56.3K
Technical Programme Manager
$99.4K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Air Canada is Accountant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $105,163. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Air Canada is $69,318.

Other Resources