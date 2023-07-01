Company Directory
AI Squared
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about AI Squared that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    This company helps companies integrate AI into their applications, aiming to provide equitable access to AI technology and insights for all individuals. The founder, Dr. Benjamin Harvey, was inspired by his brothers' experiences in the military and developed a solution to simplify and accelerate AI integration, ultimately protecting lives. Their vision is to create a powerful model integration framework and AI integration software that allows any application to become AI-powered. They provide software and solutions for application developers and analysts to customize the user experience.

    https://squared.ai
    Website
    2021
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for AI Squared

    Related Companies

    • Snap
    • Microsoft
    • Lyft
    • Tesla
    • LinkedIn
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources