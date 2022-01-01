Company Directory
Aetna
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Aetna Salaries

Aetna's salary ranges from $25,425 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in India at the low-end to $258,703 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aetna. Last updated: 7/29/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
PRF2 $136K
PRF3 $161K
PRF4 $190K

Health Informatics

Software Engineer
PRF1 $99K
PRF2 $133K
PRF3 $162K
PRF4 $172K

Data Engineer

Actuary
Median $159K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Product Manager
Median $201K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $102K
Accountant
$95.1K
Business Analyst
$101K
Business Development
$115K
Civil Engineer
$58.8K
Data Analyst
$115K
Financial Analyst
$82.6K
Management Consultant
$172K
Product Designer
$25.4K
Project Manager
$98K
Sales
$101K
Software Engineering Manager
$199K
Solution Architect
$259K

Data Architect

Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Aetna is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $258,703. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aetna is $124,355.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Aetna

Related Companies

  • eHealth
  • WW International
  • SmileDirectClub
  • CVS Health
  • Humana
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources