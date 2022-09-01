Company Directory
Advantage Solutions
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Advantage Solutions Salaries

Advantage Solutions's salary ranges from $64,675 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $175,875 for a Technical Programme Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Advantage Solutions. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $80K
Copywriter
$66.9K
Recruiter
$64.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Sales
$69.7K
Technical Programme Manager
$176K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Advantage Solutions is Technical Programme Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Advantage Solutions is $69,650.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Advantage Solutions

Related Companies

  • Databricks
  • SoFi
  • Square
  • Intuit
  • PayPal
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources