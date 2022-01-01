Company Directory
Advanced Salaries

Advanced's salary ranges from $20,403 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $80,400 for a Product Designer in Taiwan at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Advanced. Last updated: 7/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $20.4K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Marketing
$77.6K
Product Designer
$80.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Product Manager
$45.6K
Solution Architect
$78.9K
Technical Programme Manager
$74.4K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Advanced is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $80,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Advanced is $75,984.

