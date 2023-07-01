Company Directory
Advanced Training Athletic Club
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Advanced Training Athletic Club that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    ATAC is an AI-powered fitness app that creates personalized workout programs and guides users to reach their goals. It covers 9 categories including strength and conditioning, nutrition, and mental wellness. The app provides customized nutrition plans based on body type, age, gender, and goals, with detailed nutrient information for each food choice. It also offers a world-class strength building program with virtual coaching and tracks progress. ATAC gamifies the experience, allowing users to earn points, compete on leaderboards, and unlock hidden content.

    https://atac.app
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Advanced Training Athletic Club

    Related Companies

    • Flipkart
    • Pinterest
    • Dropbox
    • LinkedIn
    • Netflix
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources