Advanced Energy Salaries

Advanced Energy's salary ranges from $85,800 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $162,931 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Advanced Energy. Last updated: 7/25/2025

$160K

Hardware Engineer
Median $98.1K
Software Engineer
Median $85.8K
Electrical Engineer
$145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Product Manager
$149K
Project Manager
$141K
Recruiter
$115K
Sales
$163K
FAQs

Die am besten bezahlte Rolle, die bei Advanced Energy gemeldet wurde, ist Vertrieb at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $162,931. Dies umfasst Grundgehalt sowie potenzielle Aktienvergütung und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung, die bei Advanced Energy gemeldet wurde, beträgt $140,700.

