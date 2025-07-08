Advance Auto Parts Salaries

Company Directory
Advance Auto Parts's salary ranges from $33,634 in total compensation per year for a Customer Success in United States at the low-end to $177,990 for a Information Technologist (IT) in India at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Advance Auto Parts. Last updated: 7/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $41K
Business Analyst
$51.7K
Customer Success
$33.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Data Scientist
$154K
Information Technologist (IT)
$178K
Product Designer
$84.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$53.4K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Advance Auto Parts is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $177,990. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Advance Auto Parts is $53,409.

