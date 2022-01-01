Company Directory
Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education Salaries

Adtalem Global Education's salary ranges from $84,575 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $201,000 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Adtalem Global Education. Last updated: 7/25/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$84.6K
Data Analyst
$92.9K
Data Scientist
$95.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Software Engineer
$112K
Solution Architect
$201K
FAQs

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Adtalem Global Education adalah Arsitek Solusi at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $201,000. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Adtalem Global Education adalah $95,475.

