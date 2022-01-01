Company Directory
Acquia
Acquia Salaries

Acquia's salary ranges from $15,760 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $214,200 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end.

Software Engineer
Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Customer Service
Data Analyst
Data Scientist
Marketing
Product Designer
Product Manager
Sales
Cybersecurity Analyst
Solution Architect
Technical Programme Manager
FAQs

Acquia में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका डेटा वैज्ञानिक at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $214,200 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Acquia में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $99,725 है।

