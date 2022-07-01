Company Directory
Accrete AI
Accrete AI Salaries

Accrete AI's salary ranges from $38,091 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $245,000 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Accrete AI. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$38.1K
Product Designer
$95.5K
Product Manager
$245K

Software Engineer
$179K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Accrete AI is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $245,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accrete AI is $137,288.

Other Resources