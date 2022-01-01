Company Directory
Access Industries
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Access Industries Salaries

Access Industries's salary ranges from $23,849 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in Brazil at the low-end to $251,250 for a Programme Manager in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Access Industries. Last updated: 8/8/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $121K
Accountant
$23.8K
Business Operations Manager
$129K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Chief of Staff
$161K
Data Analyst
$104K
Financial Analyst
$126K
Marketing
$124K
Product Designer
$172K
Product Manager
$123K
Programme Manager
$251K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Access Industries is Programme Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $251,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Access Industries is $124,871.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Access Industries

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • PayPal
  • LinkedIn
  • Flipkart
  • Amazon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources