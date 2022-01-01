Company Directory
Accedo
Accedo Salaries

Accedo's salary ranges from $31,834 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $139,887 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Accedo. Last updated: 8/1/2025

$160K

Human Resources
$93.9K
Management Consultant
$140K
Marketing
$76.2K

Product Designer
$50.7K
Product Manager
$93.3K
Programme Manager
$73.8K
Software Engineer
$31.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$115K
Solution Architect
$108K
Technical Programme Manager
$99.2K
FAQs

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Accedo es Consultor de Gestión at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $139,887. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Accedo es $93,602.

