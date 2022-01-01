Company Directory
3M
3M Salaries

3M's salary ranges from $21,444 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in India at the low-end to $253,260 for a Solution Architect in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of 3M. Last updated: 7/31/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
T1 $87.9K
T2 $102K
T3 $129K
T4 $154K
T4A $170K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Back-End Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
T1 $76.8K
T2 $97.8K
T3 $122K
T4 $145K
Project Manager
Median $120K

Financial Analyst
Median $100K
Data Scientist
Median $134K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $83.5K
Business Analyst
Median $126K
Hardware Engineer
Median $128K
Accountant
$65.2K
Biomedical Engineer
$81.4K
Business Operations
$126K
Business Operations Manager
$158K
Business Development
$155K
Chemical Engineer
$97.5K
Customer Service
$130K
Data Science Manager
$166K
Human Resources
$148K
Industrial Designer
$125K
Management Consultant
$148K
Marketing
$164K
Marketing Operations
$159K
Materials Engineer
$149K
Product Designer
$89.2K
Product Manager
$21.4K
Sales
$116K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$109K
Software Engineering Manager
$166K
Solution Architect
$253K
Technical Programme Manager
$146K
UX Researcher
$99K
Vesting Schedule

0%

Yr 1

0%

Yr 2

100 %

Yr 3

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-Yr (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 2nd-Yr (0.00% annually)

  • 100% vests in the 3rd-Yr (100.00% annually)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

Yr 1

33.3%

Yr 2

33.3%

Yr 3

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-Yr (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-Yr (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-Yr (33.30% annually)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at 3M is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $253,260. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 3M is $125,715.

Other Resources