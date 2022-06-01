Company Directory
360insights
360insights Salaries

360insights's salary ranges from $37,801 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in Canada at the low-end to $103,312 for a Software Engineering Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of 360insights. Last updated: 8/3/2025

$160K

Accountant
$37.8K
Product Manager
$87.7K
Software Engineer
$56.6K

Software Engineering Manager
$103K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at 360insights is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $103,312. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 360insights is $72,156.

