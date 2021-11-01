Company Directory
[24]7.ai
Work Here? Claim Your Company

[24]7.ai Salaries

[24]7.ai's salary ranges from $10,626 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $271,953 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of [24]7.ai. Last updated: 8/2/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $147K
Customer Service
$10.6K
Data Scientist
$26.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Product Manager
$256K
Project Manager
$130K
Software Engineering Manager
$272K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at [24]7.ai is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $271,953. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at [24]7.ai is $138,323.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for [24]7.ai

Related Companies

  • BigID
  • Mastercard
  • Veritas Technologies
  • MathWorks
  • Riverbed Technology
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources