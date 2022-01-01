Company Directory
23andMe
23andMe Salaries

23andMe's salary ranges from $48,634 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $305,520 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of 23andMe. Last updated: 8/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $137K
L3 $203K
L4 $250K
Business Analyst
$181K
Data Analyst
$147K

Data Scientist
$228K
Financial Analyst
$175K
Marketing
$306K
Product Designer
$48.6K
Programme Manager
$227K
Recruiter
$242K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$204K
Software Engineering Manager
$269K
UX Researcher
$173K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at 23andMe is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $305,520. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 23andMe is $203,593.

Other Resources