1X Technologies Salaries

1X Technologies's salary ranges from $72,525 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $193,184 for a Customer Service at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of 1X Technologies. Last updated: 8/2/2025

$160K

Customer Service
$193K
Hardware Engineer
$127K
Mechanical Engineer
$83.4K

Software Engineer
$72.5K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at 1X Technologies is Customer Service at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $193,184. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 1X Technologies is $104,998.

Other Resources