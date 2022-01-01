Company Directory
1Password Salaries

1Password's salary ranges from $32,474 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in United Kingdom at the low-end to $218,900 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of 1Password. Last updated: 8/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Junior Developer $124K
Developer $140K
Senior Developer $183K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $127K
Customer Service
Median $32.5K

Product Manager
Median $118K
Sales
Median $139K
Business Analyst
$80.2K
Customer Success
$137K
Data Science Manager
$161K
Data Scientist
$137K
Marketing
$80.6K
Partner Manager
$92.6K
Product Design Manager
$188K
Sales Engineer
$123K
Software Engineering Manager
$219K
Technical Writer
$117K
UX Researcher
$55K
Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

At 1Password, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (2.08% monthly)

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at 1Password is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 1Password is $125,600.

