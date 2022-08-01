Company Directory
17LIVE
17LIVE Salaries

17LIVE's salary ranges from $32,536 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Taiwan at the low-end to $63,680 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of 17LIVE. Last updated: 8/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $39K

iOS Engineer

Back-End Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$32.5K
Data Analyst
$40.5K

Data Scientist
$50.8K
Product Designer
$63.7K
Product Manager
$41.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$58.1K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at 17LIVE is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $63,680. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 17LIVE is $41,479.

