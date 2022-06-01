Company Directory
10Pearls
10Pearls Salaries

10Pearls's salary ranges from $15,393 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Pakistan at the low-end to $45,328 for a Product Designer in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of 10Pearls. Last updated: 8/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $18.4K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$15.4K
Product Designer
$45.3K

The highest paying role reported at 10Pearls is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $45,328. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 10Pearls is $18,425.

