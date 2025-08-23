Όλοι οι τίτλοι
Οικονομικός Αναλυτής

Glasgow, United Kingdom

Οικονομικός Αναλυτής Icon

Οικονομικός Αναλυτής Μισθός σε Glasgow, United Kingdom

£47,222

Διάμεση συνολική αποζημίωση

Όλα τα Επίπεδα

💪 ΣυνεισφοράΟ μισθός σας

Δείτε θέσεις

Πρόσφατα υποβληθέντες μισθοί

ΠροσθήκηΠροσθήκη ΑποζΠροσθήκη Αποζημίωσης

Εταιρεία

Τοποθεσία | Ημερομηνία

Όνομα Επιπέδου

Ετικέτα

Έτη Εμπειρίας

Σύνολο / Στην Εταιρεία

Συνολική Αποζημίωση

Βασικός | Μετοχές (έτος) | Μπόνους
Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

Εταιρεία

Τοποθεσία | Ημερομηνία

Όνομα Επιπέδου

Ετικέτα

Έτη Εμπειρίας

Σύνολο / Στην Εταιρεία

Συνολική Αποζημίωση

Βασικός | Μετοχές (έτος) | Μπόνους
Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
💰 Προσθέστε την αποζημίωσή σας🎯 Όλοι οι Οικονομικός Αναλυτής μισθοί

Αναρτήσεις Κοινότητας

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year,...

60 9
60 9

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

52 23
52 23
💬 Συμμετάσχετε στη Συζήτηση!

Λάβετε ειδικευμένη βοήθεια

1:1 Διαπραγμάτευση μισθού

1:1 Διαπραγμάτευση μισθού

Λάβετε πληρωμή, όχι απόρριψη. Βοηθάμε ανθρώπους όπως εσείς να πάρουν αυξήσεις $150k+ (μερικές φορές $1.5M+).

Κράτηση συνεδρίαςΚράτηση συνεδρίας
Αξιολόγηση βιογραφικού

Αξιολόγηση βιογραφικού

Σταματήστε να κάνετε αίτηση για θέσεις. Κάντε τους recruiters να σας κυνηγούν.

Κράτηση αξιολόγησηςΚράτηση αξιολόγησης

Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

  1. Ποιος είναι ο μισθός ενός Οικονομικός Αναλυτής σε Glasgow, United Kingdom;

    Η μέση συνολική αποζημίωση ενός Οικονομικός Αναλυτής σε Glasgow, United Kingdom είναι £47,222.

  2. Ποιος είναι ο κατώτατος μισθός ενός Οικονομικός Αναλυτής σε Glasgow, United Kingdom;

    Ενώ δεν υπάρχει κατώτατος μισθός για έναν Οικονομικός Αναλυτής σε Glasgow, United Kingdom, η μέση συνολική αποζημίωση είναι £47,222.

  3. Έχω διαφορετική ερώτηση

Σας αρέσει η αποστολή μας; Συμμετάσχετε σε χιλιάδες επαγγελματίες που υποστηρίζουν τη διαφάνεια μισθών!
💪 Μοιραστείτε τον μισθό σας

Αυτή η σελίδα ήταν χρήσιμη;