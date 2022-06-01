Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Zions Bancorporation
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας

Zions Bancorporation Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Zions Bancorporation κυμαίνεται από $35,323 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Εξυπηρέτηση Πελατών στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $236,175 για έναν Διευθυντής Προϊόντος στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Zions Bancorporation. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $100K

Μηχανικός Full-Stack Λογισμικού

Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
Median $118K
Τεχνολόγος Πληροφορικής (IT)
Median $108K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής
Median $80K
Επιχειρηματικές Λειτουργίες
$68.3K
Διευθυντής Επιχειρηματικών Λειτουργιών
$80.4K
Εξυπηρέτηση Πελατών
$35.3K
Επενδυτικός Τραπεζίτης
$70.4K
Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
$236K
Διευθυντής Προγραμμάτων
$156K
Λείπει ο τίτλος σας;

Αναζητήστε όλους τους μισθούς στη σελίδα αποδοχών ή προσθέστε τον μισθό σας για να βοηθήσετε να ξεκλειδώσει η σελίδα.


Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Zions Bancorporation είναι Διευθυντής Προϊόντος at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $236,175. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Zions Bancorporation είναι $90,200.

Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

    Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την Zions Bancorporation

Σχετικές Εταιρείες

  • KeyBank
  • Regions Bank
  • Frost Bank
  • PNC
  • Merrill Lynch
  • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

Άλλοι Πόροι