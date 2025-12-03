Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Yanolja
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Μισθοί
  • Ανθρώπινο Δυναμικό

  • Όλοι οι Μισθοί Ανθρώπινο Δυναμικό

Yanolja Ανθρώπινο Δυναμικό Μισθοί

Το διάμεσο πακέτο αποζημίωσης Ανθρώπινο Δυναμικό in Korea, South στην Yanolja ανέρχεται σε ₩74.1M ανά year. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της Yanolja. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/3/2025

Μέσος Μισθός
company icon
Yanolja
Human Resources
Seoul, KG, Korea, South
Σύνολο ανά έτος
$52K
Επίπεδο
P4
Βάση
$52K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Μπόνους
$0
Έτη στην εταιρεία
1 Έτος
Έτη εμπειρίας
7 Έτη
Ποια είναι τα επαγγελματικά επίπεδα στη Yanolja?
Τελευταίες Υποβολές Μισθών
ΠροσθήκηΠροσθήκη ΑμοιβήςΠροσθήκη Αμοιβής

Εταιρεία

Τοποθεσία | Ημερομηνία

Όνομα Βαθμίδας

Ετικέτα

Έτη Εμπειρίας

Σύνολο / Στην Εταιρεία

Συνολική Αποζημίωση

Βάση | Μετοχές (έτ) | Μπόνους
Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Εξαγωγή ΔεδομένωνΠροβολή Διαθέσιμων Θέσεων

Συμβάλλετε

Λάβετε Επαληθευμένους Μισθούς στο Email σας

Εγγραφείτε για επαληθευμένες Ανθρώπινο Δυναμικό προσφορές.Θα λαμβάνετε την ανάλυση των στοιχείων αποδοχών μέσω email. Μάθετε Περισσότερα

Αυτός ο ιστότοπος προστατεύεται από το reCAPTCHA και την Πολιτική Απορρήτου και Όρους Χρήσης της Google.

Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Το υψηλότερο πακέτο αμοιβής που αναφέρθηκε για Ανθρώπινο Δυναμικό στην Yanolja in Korea, South φτάνει σε ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή ₩78,913,825. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Yanolja για τον ρόλο Ανθρώπινο Δυναμικό in Korea, South είναι ₩74,097,348.

Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

    Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την Yanolja

Σχετικές Εταιρείες

  • PayPal
  • Facebook
  • Tesla
  • SoFi
  • Lyft
  • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

Άλλοι Πόροι

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yanolja/salaries/human-resources.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.