Η αποζημίωση Μηχανικός Μηχανικής Μάθησης in Russia στην Yandex κυμαίνεται από RUB 1.5M ανά year για G14 έως RUB 5.27M ανά year για G17. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της Yandex. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 10/8/2025
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές ()
Μπόνους
G14
RUB 1.5M
RUB 1.41M
RUB 0
RUB 86.7K
G15
RUB 2.87M
RUB 2.62M
RUB 40.6K
RUB 202K
G16
RUB 4.28M
RUB 3.8M
RUB 111K
RUB 369K
G17
RUB 5.27M
RUB 4.53M
RUB 0
RUB 744K
Εταιρεία
Όνομα Βαθμίδας
Έτη Εμπειρίας
Συνολική Αποζημίωση
25%
ΕΤΟΣ 1
25%
ΕΤΟΣ 2
25%
ΕΤΟΣ 3
25%
ΕΤΟΣ 4
Στην Yandex, τα RSUs υπόκεινται σε χρονοδιάγραμμα κατοχύρωσης 4 ετών:
25% κατοχυρώνεται στο 1st-ΕΤΟΣ (6.25% τριμηνιαία)
25% κατοχυρώνεται στο 2nd-ΕΤΟΣ (6.25% τριμηνιαία)
25% κατοχυρώνεται στο 3rd-ΕΤΟΣ (6.25% τριμηνιαία)
25% κατοχυρώνεται στο 4th-ΕΤΟΣ (6.25% τριμηνιαία)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.