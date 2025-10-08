Η αποζημίωση Μηχανικός Λογισμικού Full-Stack in Serbia στην Yandex κυμαίνεται από $80.9K ανά year για G16 έως $129K ανά year για G18. Το διάμεσο yearιο πακέτο αποζημίωσης in Serbia ανέρχεται σε $82.7K. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της Yandex. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 10/8/2025
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές ()
Μπόνους
G14
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G15
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G16
$80.9K
$68.9K
$0
$12K
G17
$69.1K
$61.9K
$0
$7.2K
Εταιρεία
Όνομα Βαθμίδας
Έτη Εμπειρίας
Συνολική Αποζημίωση
|Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
25%
ΕΤΟΣ 1
25%
ΕΤΟΣ 2
25%
ΕΤΟΣ 3
25%
ΕΤΟΣ 4
Στην Yandex, τα RSUs υπόκεινται σε χρονοδιάγραμμα κατοχύρωσης 4 ετών:
25% κατοχυρώνεται στο 1st-ΕΤΟΣ (6.25% τριμηνιαία)
25% κατοχυρώνεται στο 2nd-ΕΤΟΣ (6.25% τριμηνιαία)
25% κατοχυρώνεται στο 3rd-ΕΤΟΣ (6.25% τριμηνιαία)
25% κατοχυρώνεται στο 4th-ΕΤΟΣ (6.25% τριμηνιαία)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.