Η αποζημίωση Μηχανικός DevOps in Russia στην Yandex κυμαίνεται από RUB 3.75M ανά year για G16 έως RUB 4.73M ανά year για G17. Το διάμεσο yearιο πακέτο αποζημίωσης in Russia ανέρχεται σε RUB 4.25M. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της Yandex. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 10/8/2025
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές ()
Μπόνους
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB 3.75M
RUB 3.75M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G17
RUB 4.73M
RUB 4.44M
RUB 0
RUB 292K
Εταιρεία
Όνομα Βαθμίδας
Έτη Εμπειρίας
Συνολική Αποζημίωση
|Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
25%
ΕΤΟΣ 1
25%
ΕΤΟΣ 2
25%
ΕΤΟΣ 3
25%
ΕΤΟΣ 4
Στην Yandex, τα RSUs υπόκεινται σε χρονοδιάγραμμα κατοχύρωσης 4 ετών:
25% κατοχυρώνεται στο 1st-ΕΤΟΣ (6.25% τριμηνιαία)
25% κατοχυρώνεται στο 2nd-ΕΤΟΣ (6.25% τριμηνιαία)
25% κατοχυρώνεται στο 3rd-ΕΤΟΣ (6.25% τριμηνιαία)
25% κατοχυρώνεται στο 4th-ΕΤΟΣ (6.25% τριμηνιαία)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.