Yandex
  • Μισθοί
  • Μηχανικός Λογισμικού

  • Μηχανικός Δεδομένων

  • Moscow Metro Area

Yandex Μηχανικός Δεδομένων Μισθοί στη Moscow Metro Area

Η αποζημίωση Μηχανικός Δεδομένων in Moscow Metro Area στην Yandex κυμαίνεται από RUB 2.94M ανά year για G15 έως RUB 5.16M ανά year για G17. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της Yandex. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 10/8/2025

Μέσος Όρος Επίπεδο
Προσθήκη Αποζ.Σύγκριση Επιπέδων
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές ()
Μπόνους
G14
(Αρχάριο Επίπεδο)
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB 2.94M
RUB 2.54M
RUB 35K
RUB 361K
G16
RUB 3.72M
RUB 3.32M
RUB 0
RUB 406K
G17
RUB 5.16M
RUB 4.86M
RUB 0
RUB 302K
RUB 13.46M

Τελευταίες Υποβολές Μισθών
Εταιρεία

Τοποθεσία | Ημερομηνία

Όνομα Βαθμίδας

Ετικέτα

Έτη Εμπειρίας

Σύνολο / Στην Εταιρεία

Συνολική Αποζημίωση

Βάση | Μετοχές (έτ) | Μπόνους
Χρονοδιάγραμμα Κατοχύρωσης

25%

ΕΤΟΣ 1

25%

ΕΤΟΣ 2

25%

ΕΤΟΣ 3

25%

ΕΤΟΣ 4

Τύπος Μετοχών
RSU

Στην Yandex, τα RSUs υπόκεινται σε χρονοδιάγραμμα κατοχύρωσης 4 ετών:

  • 25% κατοχυρώνεται στο 1st-ΕΤΟΣ (6.25% τριμηνιαία)

  • 25% κατοχυρώνεται στο 2nd-ΕΤΟΣ (6.25% τριμηνιαία)

  • 25% κατοχυρώνεται στο 3rd-ΕΤΟΣ (6.25% τριμηνιαία)

  • 25% κατοχυρώνεται στο 4th-ΕΤΟΣ (6.25% τριμηνιαία)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Το υψηλότερο πακέτο αμοιβής που αναφέρθηκε για Μηχανικός Δεδομένων στην Yandex in Moscow Metro Area φτάνει σε ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή RUB 5,628,583. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Yandex για τον ρόλο Μηχανικός Δεδομένων in Moscow Metro Area είναι RUB 3,069,314.

Άλλοι Πόροι