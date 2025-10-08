Η αποζημίωση Μηχανικός Λογισμικού Backend in Kazakhstan στην Yandex κυμαίνεται από KZT 17.6M ανά year έως KZT 44.14M. Το διάμεσο yearιο πακέτο αποζημίωσης in Kazakhstan ανέρχεται σε KZT 25.43M. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της Yandex. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 10/8/2025
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές ()
Μπόνους
G14
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
G15
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
G16
KZT 30.49M
KZT 25.14M
KZT 873K
KZT 4.48M
G17
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
Εταιρεία
Όνομα Βαθμίδας
Έτη Εμπειρίας
Συνολική Αποζημίωση
|Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
25%
ΕΤΟΣ 1
25%
ΕΤΟΣ 2
25%
ΕΤΟΣ 3
25%
ΕΤΟΣ 4
Στην Yandex, τα RSUs υπόκεινται σε χρονοδιάγραμμα κατοχύρωσης 4 ετών:
25% κατοχυρώνεται στο 1st-ΕΤΟΣ (6.25% τριμηνιαία)
25% κατοχυρώνεται στο 2nd-ΕΤΟΣ (6.25% τριμηνιαία)
25% κατοχυρώνεται στο 3rd-ΕΤΟΣ (6.25% τριμηνιαία)
25% κατοχυρώνεται στο 4th-ΕΤΟΣ (6.25% τριμηνιαία)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.