Η αποζημίωση Μηχανικός Λογισμικού Backend in Belarus στην Yandex κυμαίνεται από BYN 43.4K ανά year για G14 έως BYN 209K ανά year για G17. Το διάμεσο yearιο πακέτο αποζημίωσης in Belarus ανέρχεται σε BYN 94K. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της Yandex. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 10/8/2025
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές ()
Μπόνους
G14
BYN 43.4K
BYN 42.1K
BYN 16.7
BYN 1.3K
G15
BYN 103K
BYN 95.7K
BYN 684.1
BYN 6.2K
G16
BYN 151K
BYN 129K
BYN 173.5
BYN 21.7K
G17
BYN 209K
BYN 169K
BYN 0
BYN 40.7K
Εταιρεία
Όνομα Βαθμίδας
Έτη Εμπειρίας
Συνολική Αποζημίωση
25%
ΕΤΟΣ 1
25%
ΕΤΟΣ 2
25%
ΕΤΟΣ 3
25%
ΕΤΟΣ 4
Στην Yandex, τα RSUs υπόκεινται σε χρονοδιάγραμμα κατοχύρωσης 4 ετών:
25% κατοχυρώνεται στο 1st-ΕΤΟΣ (6.25% τριμηνιαία)
25% κατοχυρώνεται στο 2nd-ΕΤΟΣ (6.25% τριμηνιαία)
25% κατοχυρώνεται στο 3rd-ΕΤΟΣ (6.25% τριμηνιαία)
25% κατοχυρώνεται στο 4th-ΕΤΟΣ (6.25% τριμηνιαία)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.