Willis Towers Watson
Willis Towers Watson Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Willis Towers Watson κυμαίνεται από $19,281 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Cybersecurity Analyst στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $227,515 για έναν Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Willis Towers Watson. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 10/10/2025

$160K

Αναλογιστής
Median $123K
Επιχειρησιακός Αναλυτής
Median $65K
Σύμβουλος Διοίκησης
Median $90K

Διαχειριστής Προϊόντος
Median $107K
Επιχειρησιακή Ανάπτυξη
$46.5K
Εξυπηρέτηση Πελατών
$69.7K
Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
$41.7K
Διαχειριστής Έργων
$79K
Πωλήσεις
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
$54.1K
Διευθυντής Μηχανικής Λογισμικού
Median $120K
Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων
$228K
Συνολικές Αμοιβές
$81.3K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Willis Towers Watson είναι Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $227,515. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Willis Towers Watson είναι $74,339.

