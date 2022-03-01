Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Western Governors University
Western Governors University Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Western Governors University κυμαίνεται από $131,340 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Στελέχωση Προσωπικού στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $154,400 για έναν Μηχανικός Λογισμικού στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Western Governors University. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/17/2025

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $154K
Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
Median $135K
Στελέχωση Προσωπικού
$131K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Western Governors University είναι Μηχανικός Λογισμικού με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $154,400. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Western Governors University είναι $135,000.

Άλλοι Πόροι