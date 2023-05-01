Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Volato
    Volato is a fast-growing private aviation company that offers a unique and innovative model for buying and owning a private jet. They offer a rewarding, flexible, sustainable, efficient, and transparent model that allows owners to share in the revenue every time their aircraft flies a paid mission. They use the HondaJet, which is optimized for 90% of private missions, and offset the CO2 in every gallon of fuel they use. They pride themselves on offering the best customer experience for their owners, the best lifestyle for their pilots, and a fun place to work.

    https://flyvolato.com
    2021
    351
    $10M-$50M
