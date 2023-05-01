Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
VAST Data
    VAST is revolutionizing data storage by offering All Flash performance, scalability, and efficiency. Their File and Object Storage solution is engineered for unrivaled system efficiency and can scale to meet any application or capacity agenda. VAST's global approach to data protection and reduction algorithms deliver superior storage efficiency for structured, unstructured, and pre-compressed data. Their clusters build a global namespace from one shared pool of metadata and data storage that can scale to data center proportions.

    2016
    751
    $250M-$500M
