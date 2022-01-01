Upland Software Μισθοί

Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Ο μισθός της Upland Software κυμαίνεται από $7,948 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Ανθρώπινο Δυναμικό στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $124,574 για έναν Μάρκετινγκ στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Upland Software. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/16/2025

Ανθρώπινο Δυναμικό
$7.9K
Τεχνολόγος Πληροφορικής (IT)
$66.3K
Μάρκετινγκ
$125K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
$62.7K
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
$34.4K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Upland Software είναι Μάρκετινγκ at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $124,574. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Upland Software είναι $62,712.

Άλλοι Πόροι